McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the Oct. 19 commission meeting.
Items approved include:
• Community Development Block Grant resolution - approved to extend previous agreement and to accept additional CARES funding from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Emergency Solutions Grants in the amount of $130,000.
• EMA/911 Services resolution - approved the replacement purchase of E-911 Dispatch console furniture for the Emergency Communications Center of Xybix Systems, Inc. in the amount of $316,465.
• Facilities Maintenance resolution - approved a bid awarding $184,298 for demolition/remodeling services at 112 Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough for the purpose of relocating the Henry County Fire Department Administration Group.
• Financial Services resolutions-approving a first amendment to the Georgia Micro enterprise Network services agreement between GMEN and Henry County for additional services to the Emergency Rental Program funding and to increase compensation to administrative services in the amount of $837,994; a resolution approving Benevate, INC, SAAS Services agreement between Benevate, Inc. and Henry County for services to add ERAP2 funding and increase compensation for hosted software licensing in the amount of $33,520.
• Fleet resolutions - approved the purchase of 50 Ford Pursuit Explorers from Wade Ford of Smyrna, Georgia in the amount of $2,448,936 through State Contract using SPLOST V funds; and approved the purchase of five Ford T250 Cargo Vans with HVAC/Electric package in the amount of $195,213 through State Contract to Wade Ford, for Facilities Maintenance Department, using Capital Improvement Plan funds, as approved by the Board in the CIP.
• Human Resources- approved Cigna Medicare Advantage Program as a part of the Henry County Retiree Medical Insurance Plan for 2022; and approved to adopted amendment #4 for ACCG Defined Benefit Plan for Henry County employees in order to provide that E-911 operators, EMA Administration personnel and crime scene investigators be added to the Public Safety retirement and vesting plan.
• Sheriff's Department resolution - approved the purchase of equipment to upgrade the current Simulator in the Henry County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $91,953 from VirTra using approved Grant funds from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
• SPLOST resolution - approved a bid awarding Lindavid dba C&C Fence Co. in the amount of $66,918 for Fencing Around the New FBO at the Atlanta Speedway Airport using SPLOST IV Funds.
To view the full meeting, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cRu1z4QKAo.
