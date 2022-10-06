101222_HDH_Commission.jpg

The Henry County Board of Commission approved a number of agreements and purchases during the board's Oct. 4 meeting.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Oct. 4 commission meeting.

Commissioners approved the emergency purchase of six 2023 Dodge 4500 Ambulance vehicles in the total amount of $399,642 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners also approved the purchase of Heavy Apparatus Lifts from Mohawk Lifts in the amount of $55,213.

Recommended for you