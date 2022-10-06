...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Oct. 4 commission meeting.
Commissioners approved the emergency purchase of six 2023 Dodge 4500 Ambulance vehicles in the total amount of $399,642 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners also approved the purchase of Heavy Apparatus Lifts from Mohawk Lifts in the amount of $55,213.
In related public safety action, commissioners approved the adoption of an ordinance request from the HCPD to govern Live Scan fingerprints for applicants, employees or volunteers seeking employment with Henry County. The ordinance allows for the HCPD to submit an applicant’s fingerprints to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to the compare the fingerprints to the Georgia Crime Information Center.
The commission approved two Planning & Zoning resolutions for the addition of one streetlight to an existing Street Light District for Mathis Place at Pembrooke Park on Willow Lane and the addition of two lights to an existing Street Light District for Stanford Park on Airline Road.
Under Technology Services, commissioners approved a TIPS State Contract to CivicPlus in the amount of $167,087 for the creation and hosting of a new, ADA compliant county website. TIPS which is an acronym for The Interlocal Purchasing System, is a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contacts. Additionally, the Board approved a Sourcewell Contract for Milner Laser Printers in the amount of $15,281 per month for a term of 48 months.
Commissioners also approved accepting a grant from the Department of Natural Resources- Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program in the amount of $1,498,459 for Stormwater. The Stormwater Department will be required to cash match a total of $607,220 and will include in-kind match donations from other partners in the amount of $45,000.
The grant will be used to assist Henry County in designing and building a passive recreational park to include approximately 2.4 miles of trails and boardwalk system, a kayak launch and wildlife viewing platforms. The entire project is expected to cost approximately $2.1 million.
For more information or to view the meeting in its entirety, visit co.henry.ga.us/watchTV or log on to the Henry County Facebook page.
