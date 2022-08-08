HenryCologo.jpg

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 Action Plans related to the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership programs.

Both CDBG and HOME are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, with the county’s annual allotment determined through a formula that takes population, income levels, and housing stock into account. This year, Henry received $1,042,369 and $512,877 respectively as part of the two initiatives.

