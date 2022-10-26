McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the board’s Oct. 18 meeting.
School crossing guards
Commissioners unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement between Henry County and the Board of Education for school crossing guards. The agreement is for a term of one year, which began on Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, 2023.
Per the agreement, the HCPD will provide school crossing guards during the approved scheduled calendar school year and will assign 38 crossing guards to elementary, middle and high schools throughout the county.
Security cameras
Commissioners approved the installation of security cameras for the Work Camp Road Campus as well as all four county senior centers. The proposal was brought forward by Facilities Maintenance, Risk Management and Technology Services in a continued effort to assist in ensuring enhanced safety and security for county facilities. In addition, the security cameras will be accessed and available to the Henry County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center if needed. The action was made available utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Taser 7 Electronic Control Devices
Commissioners also approved a three-year agreement for updates between the Henry County Police Department and Axon Enterprises Inc. for Taser 7 Electronic Control Devices. The new agreement replaces the current agreement and provides a fixed price of $157,829 per year. The new contract includes 50 additional Taser 7s, bringing the total amount of Tasers to 246. The agreement will also include the support, training and related equipment for all devices.
The agreement is slated to expire in October 2024 and the Police Department reserves the ability to terminate the contract at any time.
Budget amendment and bid award
Under Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, commissioners approved a budget amendment and bid award for construction for the Peeksville Road Phase II transportation project to McCoy Grading Inc. in the amount $3,652,625. The $3.6 million project is an approved District I SPLOST V transportation improvement project. SPLOST V was approved by voters in November 2019.
For more information or to view the meeting in its entirety, visit co.henry.ga.us/watchTV or the Henry County Facebook page.
Recommended for you
Tired of having nothing to snack on during a busy workday or after school? These recipes are perfect for preparing over the weekend for weekday afternoon enjoyment. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Simple and quick homemade snacks