Henry County Board of Commissioners approve budget amendments for two SPLOST projects

MCDONOUGH — In its Tuesday meeting, the Henry County Board of Commissioners approved to increase the budgets for two SPLOST projects because of increasing costs.
The county commission approved a budget amendment of $830,892 and bid award for the construction of the Bridges Road at Willow Lane intersection improvement. The contract is with Backbone Infrastructure, and the total amount is $2,067,501.60.
Commissioners also approved a budget amendment of $625,569 and bid award for the Selfridge Road improvement project. The contract is with McLeroy Inc. and the total contract is $1,946,257.96.
In other action Tuesday the board:
— Approved a $115,546 Georgia Power Lighting Proposal and Utility Agreement for parking lot and walking trail lighting at Mickie D. Cochran Park, using SPLOST IV money.
— Approved the purchase of a 100-kilowatt diesel generator for $81,485 from Power and Energy for Animal Control to to be used in case of a power outage. ARPA funding will be used for the purchase.
— Approved a $374,425 contract for design/build services for the renovation of a county-owned facility in District 4. The contract is with Bowman Construction Co.
— Approved to accept a $170,000 grant from the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) Program for the Parks and Recreation Department.
— Approved to declare various items as surplus.
— Approved the Henry County County Employee Benefit and Insurance Plans for 2023-24.
— Heard a presentation on the annexation by the city of Locust Grove for property south of Bethlehem Road in land lot 235 of District 2.
— Postponed a public hearing on amendments to the Unified Land Development Code for multi-family housing.
— Postponed a public hearing on amendments to the Unified Land Development Code for the regulation of stormwater management facilities.
