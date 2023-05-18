Henry County Board of Commissioners approves 2024 budget

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its 2024 budget Tuesday. The county is expected to maintain its 12.733 millage rate.
At 12.733 mills, a taxpayer would pay $509.32 on a home valued at $100,000 — not counting school board or other taxes and not including homestead exemptions or other exemptions.
The general fund budget is projected to be at a little more than $232 million — up 7% from last year.
Public Safety is the largest expenditure — with about $116.7 million planned to be spent in the upcoming fiscal year.
About $46.24 million is expected to be spent on General Government, $26.04 million for Judicial, $13.81 million for Public Works, $9.88 million for Culture and Recreation, $9.73 million for Health and Welfare, and $5.33 million for Housing and Development.
Here is a glance at some of the largest expenditures by department for 2023-24 (numbers have been rounded up):
Public Safety
Fire Department: $41.27 million.
Police Department: $36.45 million.
Jail: $17.08 million.
Sheriff’s Office: $16 million.
General Government
Information Systems: $7.02 million.
Facilities Maintenance: $5.45 million.
Tax Commissioner’s Office: $3.97 million.
Tax Assessor’s Office: $3.94 million.
Judicial
District Attorney’s Office: $4.13 million
State Court Solicitor: $3.75 million
Clerk of Superior Court: $2.77 million.
State Court: $2.73 million.
Public Works
DOT-Construction and Roads: $6.83 million.
DOT: $5 million.
Health and Welfare
Senior services: $5.12 million.
Transit system: $2.93 million.
Health and Wellness Center: $850,000.
Culture and Recreation
Recreation: $7.24 million.
Libraries: $2.63 million.
Housing and Development
Building Department: $2.43 million.
Code Enforcement: $1.31 million.
Planning and Zoning: $1.08 million.
Prior to the budget vote, a public hearing was held and 10 individuals came forward to voice their opinions about the library budget. The main concern was for library system employees, who haven't had raises in several years.
The County Commission also heard a presentation on tax assessments from Chief Appraiser John Selfe and Tax Commissioner Michael Harris.
As property values continue to increase, Selfe said several factors play into it, including interest rates, supply and demand, location, overall growth in Henry County, etc.
Harris said one of the main questions he receives are about the 2023 Property Tax Relief Grant.
He said for those that qualify, it will be appear on your tax bill as a credit.
The one-time grant was a budget proposal by Gov. Brian Kemp to refund $950 million in property taxes back to homestead owners in the fiscal year 2023 budget. The proposal became law when Kemp signed HB 18 on March 13.
With $950 million appropriated, the Department of Revenue will be able to reduce the assessed value of Georgia homesteads by $18,000.
For more detailed information about the 2023 Property Tax Relief Grant program, visit
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.