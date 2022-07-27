McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the July 19 commission meeting.
Items approved include:
• E-911 resolution – approved the renewal of the L3Harris radio system maintenance agreement with the first year totaling $599,933 and a small increase for each additional year thereafter
• Fire Rescue resolution – accepted a reimbursement grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission in the amount $23,957 to reimburse the purchase of Trauma Equipment and Emergency Medical Supplies
• Sheriff’s Office resolution – accepted the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program Grant Award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the amount of $65,004
• Leisure Services resolutions – authorized the Aging Subgrant Contract with the Atlanta Regional Commission for Fiscal Year 2023 in the amount of $746,944 with a local match of $58,784; awarded RFQ through Sole Source to John Deere Financial $994.50 for the purchase of Agri-Metal Blower, Wiedenmann Terra Spike, Agrimetal Greens Roller; awarded RFQ through Sourcewell Contract #031121-DAC $2,547 for the purchase of Precision Cut Fairwar Mover, ProGator, SelectSpray, and ZTrak for the Cotton Fields Golf Course in the amount of $3,542.11 monthly lease payment for 60 months, $218,434.23 total using funds budgeted from general fund
• Purchasing resolution – awarded Bid #22-41 to ALS Van Lines Inc., for moving services throughout Henry County Government. All departments will be responsible to budget for services as needed
• Stormwater resolution – approved the construction of Drainage Improvements for Village Park playground and concession stand areas, located in District V to Zaveri Enterprises Inc. in the amount of $171,332
• Technology Services resolution – approved Sages SaaS contract for Electronic Plan Review, Planning Development Review, Permitting, Mobile Inspections and Code Enforcement cloud software systems with an initial cost of $229,287 and with an additional yearly cost of $168,650 after implementation
For more information or to view the meeting in its entirety, visit co.henry.ga.us/watchTV or log on to the Henry County Facebook page.
