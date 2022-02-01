McDONOUGH — Discussions on pay raises for all Henry County employees restarted Tuesday between the Board of Commissioners and county staff.
The plan was first presented to the board in December. It proposed giving a 10.5% raise to all staff to help the county retain and recruit employees. The motion failed to pass in a 2-3 vote.
At the Jan. 19 meeting, Board Chair Carlotta Harrell asked commissioners to discuss the proposal with county staff and instructed staff to answer all questions and consider suggestions from each board member.
On Tuesday, Human Resources Director Harold Cooper presented five pay raise scenarios, the first being an across-the-board raise for all employees as recommended by staff.
The second would be a tiered approach giving a 10% raise to staff making less than $50,000 and 7% to those making $50,001-$79,999. Employees making over $80,000 would receive only the 3% cost of living adjustment approved last July.
Cooper explained awarding raises in such a manner could create pay compression, causing inequities across all sectors. Pay compression occurs when pay between employees and supervisors is too close together or causes employees with more tenure and a higher pay grade to make less than those with less time on the job or lower pay grade.
The third suggested scenario would involve giving all employees a 7.5% raise, and scenarios 4 and 5 would give public safety a 20% raise and others a 6% or 8% raise.
Cooper said all but the first scenario could cause pay compression.
He called it a “pothole” to avoid.
Commissioners Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes, Vivian Thomas and Johnny Wilson called for a classification and compensation study to be completed before handing out raises so as to ensure the county is in compliance with state and federal laws and to know if the county's salaries are competitive with surrounding counties.
Thomas suggested using COVID-19 funds or giving merit raises large enough to combat pay compression.
Wilson suggested something similar in that the county could use COVID-19 monies to give each employee an extra $250 per pay period until the study is completed.
Clemmons proposed giving $1,000 checks.
Holmes, who suggested the second scenario, attempted to make a motion to approve the 10% and 7% tiered raise. He was unable to make the motion because the item appeared on the agenda as presentation only, according to County Attorney Nancy Rowan.
The county currently has 306 vacancies. Cooper said the proposed pay raise could “stop the bleeding” now and follow up with a pay study in the coming months.
“I’m talking about the now,” he said.
Harrell asked BOC members to meet one-on-one or two-on-two and discuss what the board can agree on as a whole and come together united on what "we can give our employees."
She said she would like the raise proposal to be an action item on the Feb. 15 agenda.
