MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing of its proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget on Tuesday and the tax rate is expected to be the same.
A second hearing and adoption of the final budget is planned May 16 at 6:30 p.m.
According to a presentation Tuesday by Budget Director Bernita Campbell, the county is expected to maintain its 12.733 millage rate.
At 12.733 mills, a taxpayer would pay $509.32 on a home valued at $100,000 — not counting school board or other taxes and not counting homestead exemptions or other exemptions.
The general fund budget is projected to be at a little more than $232 million — up 7% from last year.
Public Safety is by far the largest expenditure — with about $116.7 million planned to be spent in the upcoming fiscal year.
About $46.24 million is expected to be spent on General Government, $26.04 million for Judicial, $13.81 million for Public Works, $9.88 million for Culture and Recreation, $9.73 million for Health and Welfare, and $5.33 million for Housing and Development.
A glance of some of the largest expenditures by department for 2023-24 (numbers have been rounded up):
Public Safety
Fire Department: $41.27 million.
Police Department 36.45 million.
Jail: $17.08 million.
Sheriff’s Office: $16 million.
General Government
Information Systems: $7.02 million.
Facilities Maintenance: $5.45 million.
Tax Commissioner’s Office: $3.97 million.
Tax Assessor’s Office: $3.94 million.
Judicial
District Attorney’s Office: $4.13 million
State Court Solicitor: $3.75 million
Clerk of Superior Court: $2.77 million.
State Court: $2.73 million.
Public Works
DOT-Construction and Roads: $6.83 million.
DOT: $5 million.
Health and Welfare
Senior services: $5.12 million.
Transit system: $2.93 million.
Health and Wellness Center: $850,000.
Culture and Recreation
Recreation: $7.24 million.
Libraries: $2.63 million.
Housing and Development
Building Department: $2.43 million.
Code Enforcement: $1.31 million.
Planning and Zoning: $1.08 million.
———
Tuesday’s meeting also included a presentation on the Capital Improvement Plan.
For the upcoming CIP budget, there were a total of $125 million in request with about $90 million being building requests.
The budget for 2023-24 is $18.1 million.
The five-year CIP was also discussed and the total over that five-year period is projected to be at about $281 million.
County Commission Carlotta Harrell pointed out the need for public safety capital improvement projects — especially additions to the jail, which need to be addressed now.
“I want to make sure we’re addressing (Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett’s) capacity needs (at the jail),” Harrell said.
