Henry County Board of Commissioners gets update on employee classification and compensation plan

MCDONOUGH — At its May 16 regular meeting, the Henry County Board of Commissioners received an update from County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews regarding a classification and compensation plan initiated by the county.
In August 2022, the County Commission instructed county leadership to solicit proposals to hire a consultant to conduct the study.
Henry County retained the services of Evergreen Solutions LLC. The firm was tasked to study employee wages and the comparison of such to surrounding municipalities, agencies, and the private sector.
Hobson-Matthews specified that the study is not designed for an across-the-board raise but rather to ensure the county is providing equitable pay for employees.
“One of the things we pushed with our consultant regarding positions we have had trouble filling, was to take a look at those positions and come back with a recommendation that either gets us to the market level or in some cases, exceeds the market level,” Hobson-Matthews said.
According to Hobson-Matthews, the plan in its current form does not give a clear explanation of how the plan works and how it can be implemented going forward.
“There is a lot of focus on years of service with the county and not really focusing on the job classification, and so we are looking to take a step back to revisit the plan,” said Hobson-Matthews.
Hearing this information, Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell asked that the concerns of the study be addressed and updated so the study can be brought before the board for a vote in June with the plan implemented by July 1.
For more information or to view the meeting in its entirety, visit co.henry.ga.us/watchTV or log on to the Henry County Facebook or YouTube pages.
