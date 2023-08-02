Henry County Board of Commissioners holds steady on millage rate

MCDONOUGH — At its meeting Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to keep its millage rate the same for the eighth straight year.

The rate is 12.733 mills and even though the tax rate is the same,  it counts as a tax increase as property values are going up.

