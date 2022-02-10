McDONOUGH — Due to the resignation of Greg Cannon on Feb. 1, the Henry County Board of Commissioners is now tasked with appointing a qualified successor to represent the residents of District 3 through Dec. 31.
The board will be required to select from a list of nominees provided by the Republican Party, as Cannon was a Republican.
The appointment, by law, must happen within 14 days of the vacancy.
The BOC is slated to hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 15. It’s unclear if the board intends to address the appointment as it is not part of the meeting’s published agenda.
The nominee must be approved by a majority vote of the BOC. If a majority is not reached, Board Chair Carlotta Harrell will be required to make the selection.
Because the appointment will be made with less than 360 days before the next general election, the appointee will serve through the end of Cannon’s term — Dec. 31, 2022.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Cannon was appointed to the District 3 seat in April 2021 to fill the seat vacated by the death of Commissioner Gary Barham.
Cannon won the special election in June to serve through Dec. 31, 2022.
Cannon cited politics and the lack of trust on the board as his reasons for resignation.
