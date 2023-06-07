Henry County Board of Commissioners taking bids for aquatic center

An aerial overlay of the new Henry County aquatic center was presented March 7 during a Board of Commissioners meeting.

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners is taking bids for the new Henry County Aquatic Center and Outdoor Water Park.

The project includes a 50-meter competition pool, therapy warm pool, lazy river, activity pool, water features/slides and other features on 8 to 10 acres at the Cotton Fields Golf Club.

