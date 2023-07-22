Henry County Board of Commissioners to hold public hearings on tax increase

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a millage rate that will require a property tax increase.

According to information from the County Commission, the proposed millage rate will require an increase of 10.21% in unincorporated portions of the county and 23.54% for the incorporated portions.

