MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Education unanimously approved its final 2023-24 budget during its regular meeting Monday, May 8.
The budget includes pay increases and the hiring of more teachers.
The budget calls for a $3,500 increase for certified staff ($2,000 of which is coming from the state) and a 5% increase for classified staff.
The budget increases the teacher salary schedule by 7.2% over the previous year, raising the starting teacher salary to $48,410, and providing wage increases between 3 to 15% for other salaried employees. The new starting teacher salary marks an improvement of more than $10,000 since 2018.
The budget also raises the hourly rates for paraprofessionals, campus safety monitors, clinic aides, school nutrition assistants, and a $2 per hour increase for bus drivers, whose hourly rate will now start at $19.79. Also, the budget encompasses the state-mandated increase in benefits, which totals $20.7 million.
“Providing the best possible learning environment for Henry County students was our top priority in developing this budget,” said Board Chair Annette Edwards. “I believe that is reflected in our historic investment per student, as well as our eagerness to go beyond state investments in compensation to ensure we attract and retain the highest quality educators and support staff.”
The system will spend $11,677 per student, an increase of more than $1,000 per student over last year’s budget.
“The strength of our local economy coupled with our Board of Education’s sound financial management and investments were the driving forces behind a budget that allows us to address critical objectives such as competitive compensation, staffing increases, and investments in key initiatives of our Community-Inspired Strategic Plan,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “This budget allows us to continue to invest more in students while we also grow as a competitive employer.”
Staffing increases were also addressed in the FY24 budget, which creates 45 new teacher positions, including six dedicated to the Community-Inspired Strategic Plan initiative to increase access to middle school orchestra.
“As Henry County continues to grow and thrive, we believe this budget enables our schools to continue to grow and thrive,” said Vice Chair Sophe Pope. “Our community deserves the best when it comes to the safety and quality of our schools, and this historic budget directly addresses those priorities.”
General fund revenues are expected to be $517.96 million — an increase of about $75.5 million over last year. Expenditures are expected to come in at about $510.19.
A breakdown of the projected general fund budget expenditures (numbers have been rounded up):
Instruction: $336.20 million.
Maintenance and operation: $46 million.
School administration: $39.28 million.
Student transportation: $25.16 million.
Pupil services: $24.55 million.
Improvement of instruction: $15.27 million.
Educational media: $8 million.
General administration: $5.13 million.
Central Support Services: $4.85 million.
Other support services: $2.65 million.
Business services: $2.51 million.
Instructional staff training: $581,000.
Other fund expenditures (special revenue fund, capital projects fund, and debt services fund) are expected to be at $202.1 million.
The special revenue and capital projects funds include targeted investments, many of which are related to sustaining the momentum of the district’s current Community-Inspired Strategic Plan, which will be entering its third of five years. These include safety and security enhancements, facility growth projects, asset growth and replacement, instructional resources, and more.
The school board is expected to set its millage rate in July or August. The millage rate has stayed at 20 mills over the last several years.
At that rate, a taxpayer would pay $800 on a home valued at $100,000 — not including Henry County Board of Commissioners taxes or other taxes or homestead exemptions or other exemptions.
In a related matter during the Monday meeting, the school board unanimously approved a one-time supplement of $500 for all full-time and part-time staff actively employed as of April 28, 2023. The supplement is scheduled to be included in May paychecks and subject to the employee’s standard withholdings.
