McDONOUGH — The Board of Education approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years with one change.
The parent/teacher conference half days have been eliminated in October 2023 and 2024.
All school board members agreed they should be removed based on feedback from their district constituents and emails received from the community. The calendars were placed out for public review in December to give parents and care givers an opportunity to go over them and provide feedback.
Makenzie McDaniel said the three half days were not sufficient and a strain on parents, adding the days were a disservice.
Board members Sophe Pope, Annette Edwards and Holly Cobb agreed.
Board member Pam Nutt said she’s had several teachers tell her they could accomplish everything they need to do in one day.
“This day just needs to be for parent and teacher conferences, nothing else,” she said. “No staff development, meetings or planning.”
Nutt also noted that school buses are running nonstop on half days.
“In this economy with gas prices it doesn’t make sense,” she said.
The vote was unanimous during the board’s Feb. 14 meeting.
Both academic years will begin the first week of August and end the last week in May. Several breaks, district-based and school-based professional learning days, teacher work days and early release dates have also been included in the calendars.
For more information, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
