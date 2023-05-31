Henry County Board of Education buys graphing calculators for more than 4,000 Algebra 1 students

The County recently approved the purchase to supply every student in every Algebra 1 classroom with a graphing calculator.

MCDONOUGH — During its May meeting, the Henry County Board of Education approved a purchase that will supply every student in every Algebra 1 classroom with a graphing calculator.

With these new graphing calculators, nearly 4,100 students will be able to explore complex equations, visualize functions, and engage with mathematics in a hands-on and interactive manner.

