MCDONOUGH — After an altercation involving a student having a knife on Friday, May 5 at Woodland High School, a teacher spoke before the Henry County Board of Education Monday night.

During the public comments section of the school board meeting, Woodland High teacher Heather Franks presented several suggestions that she said she emailed to the school board March 22 after an incident at Ola Middle School.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.