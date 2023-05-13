...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Developing after 2 AM and continuing through 9 AM EDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
MCDONOUGH — After an altercation involving a student having a knife on Friday, May 5 at Woodland High School, a teacher spoke before the Henry County Board of Education Monday night.
During the public comments section of the school board meeting, Woodland High teacher Heather Franks presented several suggestions that she said she emailed to the school board March 22 after an incident at Ola Middle School.
Her suggestions:
— Implement a clear bag policy at schools, not just for sports or other events.
— Ban hoodies. She explained that when a student has a hoodie pulled up, staff cannot identify individuals who are getting into fights or who are watching the fights.
— All schools should have metal detectors, electromagnetic doors, swipe cards, and single point of entry.
If those had been in place, she said it “would have likely prevented both weapons situations from happening in the last month.”
— Suspend students who are encouraging fights and running toward fights.
“Students have no fear of consequences— they’re more concerned with recording the fights on their phone,” she said.
She said employees are leaving Henry County for more than just the pay.
“It’s the leadership, the top-down leadership, and it starts in this room with the decisions you make that affect all of us,” she said. “Thoughts and prayers and praising our teachers’ heroic actions are not enough. You need to make decisions that are in the best interest of the school district, staff, and students.”
Former educator Rufus Johnson, who is now with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, also spoke about school safety during the public comments.
He credited the school board for holding two recent school safety meetings.
“That is vitally important for our schools because as we look at society we see violence is in existence everywhere, and the more that we do here in Henry County to protect our children, the safer they will be and the better we will feel,” Johnson said.
He also said parents have to take responsibility and work with the schools.
“To parents, the school system cannot do it alone — they cannot do it by themselves,” he said. “Parents — let’s collaborate and partner with our school district so that we can make this the best school district for our children.”
Some of the points he made to parents:
— Be a good example for your child.
— Monitor your child’s social media.
— Know your child’s friends and their parents.
— Talk to your children and acknowledge their feelings.
— If something comes up that you need to tell the school system, do it.
In the recent school safety meetings, school system officials said the system has several security measures in place that include — but are not limited to — single point of entry, visitor check-in and management system, collaborating with law enforcement through the Real Time Crime Center, an anonymous tip line, all employees wearing badges, all exterior doors being locked, increasing number of security cameras, a daily security checklist being done every day at school, drills, and nearly all schools have a buzzer entry system.
The school system does not have a weapon detection system in place but is looking into it.
The school system also recently updated its code of conduct — in particular updates were made to policies on fighting, school bus conduct, and terroristic threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.