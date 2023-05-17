Henry County Board of Education honors students and staff

MCDONOUGH — In its May 8 meeting, the Henry County Board of Education honored several students and staff members.
Recognitions included:
— Ola High School’s Dave Mayer was recognized as the National History Day Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award nominee.
— 2023 Georgia Governor’s Honors program finalists included Sai Chava and Mary Rozier of Eagle’s Landing; Samantha Frantsen and Hannah Mock of Ola; Nathan Johnston and Kyla Rhodes, and Cassidy Stephens of Locust Grove; Mikylah Charles of Union Grove; and Taylor Early of Academy for Advanced Studies. Program alternates are Mason Rice and Makenzie Middlebrooks of Ola and Karrington Taylor of Union Grove.
— Georgia Music Educators Association Statewide Elementary Honor Chorus participants included Journee Calloway, Ariana Garcia, Lianna Hunter, Gabrielle Passmore, and Maleah Shannon of Cotton Indian and Isaiah Berry, Colbie Ann Williams, Adisa Wilson, Maria Buck, and Lincoln Colson of Timber Ridge.
—Georgia Music Educators Association All State Band, Chorus and Orchestra nominees include Nasir Terrell, Ryan Lewis, Mahkel Perrier, Nathan Johnston, Camden Keesey, Tristian Pope, Chris Turner, Dylan Yakel, Elena Powell, Hayden Elrod, Josh Edge, Kate Smith, Kinsley Asbell, Timmy Jones, Wesley Bird, Addison Phillips, Amber Pace, Beautiful McGrone, Joshua O’Neal, Maisie Davis, Morgan Lukat, Euan Ham, Macey McKneely, Nina Simmons, and Devin Dalby.
— Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) winners included Keara Field (First, Stars Event-Entrepreneurship), Katelyn Willams (Second, Advocacy), Sonae Means (Second, Interpersonal Communication), April Washington (Second, Interpersonal Communication), Anna Wright (Second, Interpersonal Communication), and Kaitlyn Hong (Second, Interpersonal Communication).
— Future Business Leaders of American (FBLA) winners included Garrett Moore (First, Management Information Systems), Juan Ham (First, Management Information Systems and Fifth, Personal Finance), and Michelle Yi (Fourth, Intro to Business Communications).
— Distributive Education Clubs of America Thrive National Campaign Award winners from Ola High include Jordyn Swancey, Lauren Mrvos, Alycia Amey, William Matney, Dana Neaves, and Divine Agene.
— Navy JROTC Area 12 Championship and USA Shooting Junior Olympics winners were recognized. Kaitlyn Rodriguez, Emily Adams, Elena Fincher, Sade McFarlane, and Tierra Harris placed second in the Area 12 Championship and 19th in the USA Shooting State Junior Olympics. Imari Tomlin, Joanna Seams, Layla Combs, Madison Hayes, and Carniyah Connell placed eighth in the Area 12 Championship.
— Technology Student Association winners include VEX IQ first place winners were Madison Bartlett, Nathan Schmitt, Gracie Jenkins, Morgan Lukat, Michael Peterson, and Evelyn Bowers. Sebastian Cedeno, Carson Schmitt, Conner Middlebrooks, and Dustin Pouliot placed fourth in System Control and seventh in Senior Solar Sprint.
— Two retiring principals were honored. They included Anne Wilson at Union Grove Elementary and Dr. Sherri Green at Dutchtown Elementary.
