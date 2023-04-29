In its meeting Monday, April 17, the Henry County Board of Education recognized local winners of the Griffin RESA 2023 Regional Youth Georgia Authors Writing Competition.

The local winners included Naomi Wright, of New Hope Elementary; Dera Ezeike, of Red Oak Elementary; Harper Cafferty, of Ola Middle; and Cameron Barnard of Woodland High.

