Henry County Board of Education named finalist for Georgia’s Governance Team of the Year

The Henry County Board of Education was recently named a finalist for Georgia School Boards Association (GBSA) Governance Team of the Year for the third-consecutive year.

“A high-performing, effective school district starts with a high-performing, effective board of education,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “The Henry County Board of Education has dedicated time and attention to governing with clarity and a focus on student learning.”

