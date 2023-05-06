Henry County Board of Education named finalist for Georgia’s Governance Team of the Year

The Henry County Board of Education was recently named a finalist for Georgia School Boards Association (GBSA) Governance Team of the Year for the third-consecutive year.
“A high-performing, effective school district starts with a high-performing, effective board of education,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “The Henry County Board of Education has dedicated time and attention to governing with clarity and a focus on student learning.”
GSBA annually presents the Governance Team of the Year Award to three schools — one for each category of Small, Medium, and Large Districts.
Henry County (43,401 students) is one of three finalists in the Large District category, alongside Bryan County (10,266 students) and Walton County (14,497 students).
“The Henry County Board of Education strives to be a model of unified governance not just in the state, but across the nation,” said Board Chair Annette Edwards. “We are proud of this recognition by GSBA, and as we continue our pursuit of exceptional in Henry County Schools, we look forward to competing for this year’s top award.”
All finalists will compete for the top honor, which will be presented at the GBSA/GSSA Annual Conference in December, through a rigorous interview process judged by an impartial review team consisting of national experts who perform various leadership roles in the field of public education.
“The Governance Team of the Year Award is the highest honor GSBA gives to a governance team. These finalists have demonstrated quality governance that has positively impacted their students, staff, and community. They set a standard of excellence and represent collaborative leadership principals,” said GSBA President and Chair of the Newton County Board of Education Shakila Henderson Baker.
“We are proud of what this award represents and how it has evolved with purpose through research and best practices. It is an honor to recognize these finalists for all they have and will accomplish,” added GSBA Executive Director Valarie Wilson. “All finalists have demonstrated success as high functioning governance teams.”
The Henry County Board of Education governs a school system with 6,000 employees and more than 43,000 students across 52 schools, including three academies.
Henry County Schools’ five members of the Board of Education includes Edwards, Sophe Pope, Dr. Pam Nutt, Holly Cobb, and Makenzie McDaniel.
The board recently received its third GSBA Leading Edge Award (2019, 2021, 2022), recognizing design and implementation of projects and programs that demonstrate positive impact on student achievement and engagement, as well as its third-consecutive recognition as an Exemplary Board (2020-2022) by GSBA.
The work of the board has been featured in national, regional and state meetings, including last month’s inaugural Consortium of State School Boards Associations (COSSBA) Conference in Tampa, Florida, where Edwards, Pope, McDaniel, and Dr. Davis presented on “Governance Team Actions that Lead to Student Achievement.”
