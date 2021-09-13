McDONOUGH – The Henry County Board of Health approved a resolution earlier this month encouraging residents to take measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
The action came as a result of the soaring number of positive COVID cases in Henry, county officials said in a release. The resolution details the current situation of COVID-related numbers and encourages the use of masks and social distancing as well as encourages vaccinations and other CDC recommended actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The resolution reads in part, “Now therefore be it resolved, that the Henry County Board of Health does hereby strongly encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and the following safe daily habits to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and keep the virus from spreading by wearing face coverings indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently, all in accordance with CDC guidelines. “
