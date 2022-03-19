HAMPTON — Henry County celebrated the long-awaited opening of its new Fixed Base Operator Terminal Building at the Atlanta Speedway Airport Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration.
Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell welcomed attendees.
“Welcome everyone. What a great crowd we have here this morning and what a wonderful day it is,” said Harrell. “I want to thank all of our staff, thank Commissioner Clemmons for her vision and hard work, and seeing this through, and all of our commissioners. I just want to thank each and every one of them for supporting this effort.”
District II Commissioner Dee Clemmons thanked all parties involved in the project, particularly Lynn Planchon, capital projects director, and detailed the future vision for the airport.
“We've worked since 2017 and Commissioner Wilson and Commissioner Holmes, you all were on the board when I came in 2017 as a new commissioner, they know I was gung ho about this airport and called all over the state of Georgia trying to figure out where we're going to get money to make our airport better,” Clemmons said. “We went from cleaning up broken down airplanes to renewing leases. And some of our tenants are here today and I just want to thank those of you, those of you who've been around this airport forever, believed in this airport. You all just don't know how important this economic engine is in our county. This is the beginning.”
The new Field Base of Operations is an upgraded replacement for the original terminal building and offers a modern 4,500 square foot facility that features a covered drop-off entrance, a large lobby area and service counter, a pilots’ lounge with 24/7 access, an outdoor covered patio, staff offices and restrooms.
The Board of Commissioners, along with county leaders and staff, city officials and residents to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility.
Located at 474 Speedway Blvd in Hampton, the $2.32 million project was funded using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
