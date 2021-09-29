Henry County celebrates SPLOST transportation projects

McDONOUGH - Henry County District I Commissioner Johnny Wilson, along with Chair Carlotta Harrell, County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews and members of the SPLOST Department, celebrated the start and completion of two roads projects on Sept. 24.
Henry County celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Ola Road Extension, at the intersection of State Route 81 and North Ola Road.
The project includes paving the road and a relocation of South Ola Road to meet North Ola Road, providing north to south connectivity to Ga. Highway 20. Improvements to the intersection will serve as a cross intersection enhancing safety and improving traffic flow. The project was designed by Kimley-Horn and Pittman Construction completed the work. The SPLOST V project cost is $1,767,048.
“I’m grateful to the voters who approved SPLOST V in November of 2019 and this was one of our priority projects. The new Publix came in and gave us a little seed money for the project because of the increased traffic," Wilson said. That’s what made this project a priority, to keep citizens off Ga. Highway 81 and South Ola Road and make it safer for them to travel. This is a $1.7 million dollar project and should be completed by the end of the year or first of next year, depending on the weather.
“Each district was allocated $19.5 million, and I dedicated all of that $19.5 million to transportation projects in District 1, so this is the first project that we're going to kick off with many more to come,” he said.
The groundbreaking was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phase 2 of the Peeksville Road project. Phase 2 is part of a larger transportation project to pave a dirt roadway, and when the project is complete, will offer a north/south connectivity on Peeksville Road from Ga. Highway 42 to Keys Ferry Road.
“This project was a SPLOST IV project that was completed about a month ago. This Phase 2 of the project gives connectivity between Keys Ferry Road and Old Jackson Road. The first phase, which runs from New Hope Drive down to Keys Ferry Road was done back in 2009,” Wilson said.
The SPLOST IV project was designed by Heath and Lineback and construction was completed by Pittman Construction. This portion of the project cost was $1,384,110.
Wilson said the third phase of the project will start at the reservoir and go to Old Jackson Road. He added that the final phase of the project will be completed under SPLOST V.
SPLOST Transportation Director Roque Romero gave an update on the final phase.
“Phase 3 on Peeksville Road runs from the bridge to Old Jackson Road,” said Romero. “The design has been completed and we will start acquisition of right of way in October. Construction will cost approximately $2 million and with this, we will complete the three phases of Peeksville Road, which used to be a dirt road.”
Wilson said that once completed, the new roadway will offer connectivity from Ga. Highway 42 to Ga. Highway 81.
