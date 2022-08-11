ALEXANDRIA, Va.  — The Henry County Chamber of Commerce has been named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that represents more than 1,600 chambers of commerce around the world.

Chamber of the Year, sponsored by Personify, is the most prestigious and competitive award presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity, and quality of life.

