ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Henry County Chamber of Commerce has been named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that represents more than 1,600 chambers of commerce around the world.
Chamber of the Year, sponsored by Personify, is the most prestigious and competitive award presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity, and quality of life.
“Chambers of commerce have never been more essential to regional prosperity,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “This achievement reflects how hard chambers work to ensure the vibrancy of their communities and organizational success. Congratulations on the Henry County Chamber’s outstanding leadership, commitment to its community, and serving as a role model for the chamber profession.”
Henry County Chamber accepted the award July 27 during the Awards Show at ACCE’s Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
“We are truly honored to be recognized by the ACCE for our work serving the business community of Henry County,” said Henry County Chamber President & CEO Joseph B. Henning. "This award, however, is more than a celebration of the chamber. It is recognition of the amazing partners, members, volunteer leaders and professional staff members that we have.”
Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE’s Annual Chamber Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention and membership dollar retention.
Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.
To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on: annual revenue, membership, area population and other factors.
The Henry County Chamber of Commerce enhances the economic prosperity of its members and promotes free enterprise. A voluntary membership association that unifies the business community’s voice, the Chamber convenes hundreds of companies, professionals, organizations, and institutions committed to building a better community.
Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) is the professional society supporting the women and men who lead local, regional, statewide and international chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations. Its membership includes more than 1,600 business/civic organizations worldwide. ACCE provides members with information resources, thought leadership, education programs, original research, benchmarking, retirement security, and access to a network of peers.
