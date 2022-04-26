McDONOUGH — The Henry County Police Department will be offering a Citizens/Police Encounters class on Wednesday, May 11, at the Henry County Police Department in McDonough.
The Citizens/Police Encounters class is designed to encourage safe interactions between police and residents of Henry County. The program’s focus is on teenagers who have had little to no interaction with law enforcement and encourages parents to have healthy conversations with their children about police encounters. In this class, teens age 13 and up will learn how to have safe interactions with members of law enforcement.
HCPD requires the parent attendees to complete an application and sign a waiver form to participate in the program for the adult and teen. The class will consist of positive dialogue from both the instructor and the citizens, a Power Point presentation, and training scenarios involving the class that would reflect real life police/citizen encounters.
For more information on the Citizen/Police Encounter Program, please visit our website: https://www.co.henry.ga.us/.../Public.../Police-Department
