Henry County Schools will be closed Wednesday based on the latest information from the National Weather Service and Henry County Emergency Agency regarding hazardous road conditions and possibly dangerous morning wind chill.

With the exception of essential operational employees who will be contacted by their supervisor, no employees should report to work, and all school-related activities are canceled on Wednesday.

