MCDONOUGH — A 210-unit development will be built along Ga. Highway 155 near I-75 after the Henry County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning.

The development — which will include 140 townhomes and 70 detached cluster homes — will be at 1356 Ga. Highway 155 between Farris Drive and Stoney Brook Way in McDonough.

