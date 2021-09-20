McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Communities in Schools chapter has been selected to receive technical assistance and funding from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services through its State of Hope initiative.
Henry County CIS is one of 20 community organizations throughout the state to receive help. Henry County CIS supports and empowers students to stay in school and succeed in life.
Georgia SoH works with CIS and a network of other selected groups to help continue efforts in local communities that address conditions which attribute to disparities in education, threaten a family’s self-sufficiency and lead to child abuse and neglect. Led by the Georgia DFCS, and in partnership with Georgia State University (Child Welfare Training Collaborative) and Georgia Family Connection partnership, the State of Hope initiative provides opportunities for interested local community programs to enhance what they are already doing to improve the quality of life for Georgia families.
“It is remarkable that so many ideas are coming forward during these uncertain times, and we want to do all that we can to support community efforts,” said DFCS Interim Division Director Candice Broce.
The majority of applicants, including those selected to receive funding, were invited to become members of the Hope Ecosystem — a network that enables State of Hope sites to connect and collaborate with fellow sites, receive technical resources and support, and access additional opportunities.
“We are excited each year to add people and projects that focus on making a difference in the community to our growing network,” said LaMarva Ivory, deputy division director of Strategy, Innovation & Engagement at DFCS.
To learn more about the State of Hope initiative, visit: dfcs.georgia.gov/state-hope. For more information about Henry County CIS, visit www.cisga.org/cishenry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.