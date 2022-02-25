McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Courthouse is getting a facelift window by window.
The Board of Commissioners has awarded a $74,900 contract to Hortman and Sons Enterprises to repair or replace all the wooden window frames and trim on the old section of the building. Additionally, windows will be scraped, sealed, caulked and repainted.
The project will be paid for using Capital Improvement Plan funds.
The historic building was erected in 1897 and restored in 1981 and renovated in 2008. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in September 1980.
The courthouse is home to four judges who hear all felony criminal cases prosecuted by the Office of the District Attorney, all civil actions and all appeals from lower courts of the circuit.
