McDONOUGH — Officials with Henry County government announced Tuesday the county’s COVID-19 testing site at Red Hawk Park has closed.
The site is expected to reopen on Jan. 4.
The testing site is operated by Mako Medical in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer free community testing.
Hayla Folden, public information officer with DPH District 4, said Henry County government informed DPH of its decision to close the site Tuesday morning due to traffic congestion. She said that county officials are also asking Mako Medical to put an appointment system in place for testing.
Currently residents are encouraged, but not required, to register prior to their arrival.
The Red Hawk Park site tested a total of 484 people Tuesday prior to closure.
Nicole Dillon with Piedmont Healthcare said Piedmont Henry Hospital’s emergency department is seeing a large volume of patients turning up to be tested. She emphasized that an ER visit is for those seeking examination or treatment for an emergency medical condition, and is not a site for COVID-19 testing.
“Piedmont Henry continues to urge our communities to protect yourself by getting vaccinated and boosted and to practice the three W’s: Wearing a mask, Washing your hands and Watching your distance," Dillon said.
To find a commercial or private COVID-19 testing site, visit www.dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder or visit www.hhs.gov.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
