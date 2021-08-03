McDONOUGH — A local state of emergency has been declared in Henry County due to the rising cases of COVID-19.
The declaration began on Aug. 3 and will be in effect for the next 60 days.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to Henry County facilities, including employees, are required to wear a face mask, submit to temperature screenings and adhere to social distancing requirements.
Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell said the county will follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations, which include mask wearing indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals if in a high transmission area.
Henry County has been deemed such by the Georgia Department of Health due to the increase in COVID-19 infections.
“I have to do what’s necessary for the residents of the county,” Harrell said. “We have to start somewhere, and we’ll continue to make determinations based on data to hopefully get this spike under control.”
According to the state Department of Public Health, Henry County reported 399 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period of July 24 to July 30. The county has a positivity rate of 11.5%.
Feb. 15 was the last time Henry County had registered such a high infection rate, according to Xavier Crockett, DPH emergency preparedness director.
“We have worked very hard to get the numbers under control,” he said. “In less than three weeks they have skyrocketed due to the Delta variant and July 4 activities.”
Crockett said the county’s biggest challenge is its low vaccination rate, noting that 35% of residents are fully vaccinated and 39% have had at least one dose.
He said the COVID-19 Delta variant is the most “transmissible and aggressive to date,” adding that 98% of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state are those who are not vaccinated.
Hayla Folden with DPH said that while no vaccine is 100% effective, including the COVID-19 vaccine, the goal is to keep people out of the hospital.
“If we can keep symptoms mild and you can stay home and take care of yourself, it’s better than not having any protection at all,” she said.
Crockett echoed Folden’s sentiments.
“Despite vaccinated people getting sick, they’re alive,” he said.
Where to get tested and vaccinated
Residents over age 12 are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for children ages 12-17.
Testing and vaccinations are free through the state DPH every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a .m. to 3 p.m. at Red Hawk Park, 143 Henry Pkwy. in McDonough.
Residents can also make a vaccination appointment online with the DPH at www.district4health.org. To make an appointment by phone, call 888-457-0186 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Homebound residents can request to receive the vaccine in their homes by email DPH at hvs@dph.ga.gov and include name, date of birth, address, city, county and phone number.
For more information on the vaccine, visit www.district4health.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.