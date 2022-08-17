ATLANTA — A string of disputes and claims at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove became loud enough to catch the attention of members of the Henry County legislative delegation resulting in a hearing Wednesday morning.
The hearing brought together Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Henry County Delegation Chairman Demetrius Douglas, Senator Emmanuel Jones, Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell, Rep. Angela Moore and Rep. El-Mahdi Holly.
Discussed were allegations pertaining to safety concerns, possible board take over, suspensions and dismissals at the sanctuary.
Founder Jama Hedgecoth and board of director’s Chair Glenn Ross were asked to speak during the hearing. Ross opted not to attend and no reason was given for his absence. Noah’s Ark President Dr. Michelle "Shelly" Lakly also declined the invitation to attend and speak.
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
Noah’s Ark is a 250-acre non-profit animal sanctuary for exotic and farm animals who have been abused, neglected or are unwanted. More than 1,500 of 100 different species call the sanctuary home where they will live out the rest of their lives. Founder Jama Hedgecoth started the sanctuary in 1978 on a small farm in Ellenwood. In 1990, she relocated to Locust Grove.
Board meetings and lack of transparency
Noah’s Ark founder Jama Hedgecoth, who says the board is trying to remove her, said there haven't been communication or board transparency for a very long time. Furthermore, the meetings previously open to the public, now are not.
“When people tried to attend the meeting, they were threatened with an armed guard,” she said. “We get letters from attorneys telling us not to share anything.”
Board member Rita Whitehouse said the board has not held frequent meetings since October 2021. She said the only meetings recently held were to discuss the suspension of Allison Hedgecoth, animal husbandry manager, and the removal of Dr. Karen Thomas as well as attempts to remove Jama Hedgecoth from the board.
Whitehouse said she was not in favor of removing Jama Hedgecoth or Dr. Thomas, but that her opinion is in the minority.
“My voice is not being heard on the board,” she said.
Suspension and removal
Allison Hedgecoth was suspended by Director Shelly Lakly on Aug. 7 through Sept. 7 without pay for insubordination after she rescued 21 hybrid wolf-dogs from California after Lakly said no to taking them in, according to an email published on social media.
It states that during that time, Lakly will re-evaluate Allison Hedgecoth’s employment.
Dr. Thomas, who has served as veterinarian at the sanctuary for more than 20 years, was removed from the board after informing Lakly that she would not be available to serve during Allison Hedgecoth’s suspension because she, Alison and Charlie Hedgecoth work as a team when shifting and treating the animals at the sanctuary. Charlie Hedgecoth currently has COVID and is unable to work.
During the hearing Wednesday, Dr. Thomas said she tried to tell Lakly that she consulted with Allison Hedgecoth and had given her permission to rescue to animals, but that “Shelly refused to hear anything I had to say. They had a board meeting to vote me off and would not let me speak.”
Safety concerns
Dr. Thomas said the suspension of Allison Hedgecoth made things very dangerous at Noah’s Ark when any large animals need to be moved and or sedated.
Large animals, such as tigers, need to be moved within their enclosures to allow for cleaning, sometimes requiring sedation. Sedation is also needed when medical treatment is necessary.
Additionally, she said a hot wire that keeps animals in their enclosures needs to be checked on a regular basis, which is done by Allison (Hedgecoth). She noted a monkey recently fell ill at the sanctuary. Dr. Thomas said Lakly spent 24 hours attempting to find someone to care for the animal. In the end, Dr. Thomas said Lakly had to reinstate Allison Hedgecoth for a short period of time to get the monkey medical help.
Dr. Thomas explained that to treat an exotic animal, a veterinarian must be USDA Certified Level 2, which she is.
“I’ve worked on all animals with Jama and later Allison and Charlie,” she said.
Dr. Thomas said at this point the animals at the sanctuary have nobody.
“If a tiger got out today, the only option would be to have someone come out and shoot it,” she said.
Surprise inspections
Major Stephen Adams is with the law enforcement division of the Department on Natural Resources special permit unit. Noah’s Ark holds a wild animal license, wildlife exhibition license and wildlife rehabilitation license with the DNR.
Adams said he performed a surprise inspection at the facility on Monday, Aug. 15. He said no significant security concerns or animal welfare issues were noted.
“We don’t look at who does it, but that it's being done,” Adams said in regards to safety and security. He added that some small issues were found similar to those found at other like venues, but did not elaborate.
Jason Smith with the Department of Agriculture’s Companion Animal/Equine Division also performed an inspection with the sanctuary’s domestic rescue animals.
“They have 11 dogs under the license,” Smith said. “They are in compliance right now.”
Smith added that Noah’s Ark has a history of being in compliance.
Board intentions
The board of directors intentions on the future of Noah’s Ark are also being questioned.
BOC Chair Harrell asked Dr. Thomas about the board’s make up.
Thomas explained that the majority of the board are people who worked together in the real estate and construction industry, noting they are all from outside Henry County.
Harrell further questioned how they were “allowed to come in and take over the board.”
Thomas said Jama Hedgecoth invited Glenn Ross to become part of the board because “she trusted him, they had been friends for years. Ross brought (the other four members) on."
Many are speculating that an attempt to close the sanctuary and sell off the land is part of the board’s larger plan.
According to the nonprofit’s articles of incorporation filed in 1990 with the Secretary’s of State’s Office, it’s stated that if the “corporation (Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary) cease to fulfill it’s non-profit objects at a time in the future and still have in its possession, property, moneys, or other assets, then said property, moneys or assets may, in accordance with applicable law, be transferred to another non-profit corporation; provided , however, that preference in determining which non-profit corporation shall be entitles to the assets upon dissolution shall be given to non-profit corporations and organizations which are organized for the principal purpose of the benefit of animals, the views of which are no in conflict with the views of this non-profit corporation.”
It’s remains unclear what the board’s plans are, if any, since Ross and Lakly did not attend the hearing on Wednesday.
An email has been sent to Lakly and Ross asking for comment.
Delegation support
All the Henry County representatives at the hearing said they are in support of the sanctuary and will do what they can to ensure its survival.
Rep. Holly, who called the sanctuary a heavenly place, said he wants to hear from local residents and learn more about the sanctuary’s new board members and what their interests are.
Rep. Moore said she will back the sanctuary “all the way.”
Sen. Jones said the group was not there to legislate, but to protect the sanctuary, adding that it’s truly a treasure.
“Your delegation is committed to keeping Noah’s Ark,” he said. “We don’t want to lose sight of Noah’s Ark’s importance. We know the impact they have rescuing animals.”
Directed to the nonprofit’s board, Jones said “get your act together.”
