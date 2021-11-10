McDONOUGH — Jamie Pownall, Director of Technology Services for Henry County Government was named 3rd Vice President of the Georgia Government Management Information Sciences by the agency’s board on Nov. 4.
Pownall has been with Henry County for nearly 15 years and has worked his way up in leadership roles through the department. He graduated from the University of Georgia Athens in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and earned his Certified Government Chief Information Officer from UGA in 2019. He has been working in the IT field since 1996 and has worked with Henry County in Technology Services since 2007. He was promoted to Director and CIO of Technology Services in 2021.
Pownall said he grateful to have been selected to serve in this important role.
“I’m honored to be chosen as a member of the Georgia GMIS and look forward to representing Henry County in working towards connecting with other government IT professionals across Georgia, to exchange ideas, information and techniques related to government IT activities,” he said.
Henry County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews recognized Pownall’s hard work, dedication and technology expertise.
"Jamie Pownall has risen as a leader in our organization and has proven to be a great asset to Henry County government over the years. I am pleased that he was selected to serve as a board member,” Hobson-Matthews said. “His dedication and commitment to our county's most valuable asset has been demonstrated by his leadership and drive to network with others in the technology field. He will serve us well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.