ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced Henry County as one 15 locations in the state to receive a grant through the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.
The “Conserve Georgia” grants are for conservation and outdoor recreation projects.
Butler’s Bridge Park & Stream Restoration project will receive $1.49 million to design and build a passive recreational park to include approximately 2.4 miles of trail and boardwalk system, kayak launch, and wildlife viewing platforms. The project will provide access to the South River and establish one of the key put-in/take-out locations of the South River Water Trail. The proposed project will also perform a priority 1 stream restoration that will restore the loss of connectivity with the floodplain. Restoration of this stream will reduce erosion and sedimentation and improve water quality in the South River.
“During a time of need, Georgia provided our citizens and friends from neighboring states a safe place to recreate, enjoy nature and learn about the rich outdoor opportunities our state has to offer. The approved project grant slate will further improve those opportunities and continue to strengthen Georgia’s conservation efforts,” said DNR Commissioner Mark Williams.
The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program is Georgia’s first source of dedicated funding for the conservation of priority lands, the stewardship of state parks and wildlife management areas, and the support of local parks and trails.
The competitive 2021-2022 grant cycle produced 44 submissions requesting a total of $65 million dollars in funding. Eligible applicants included local governments, recreation authorities, state agencies, and certain non-profit organizations. The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees reviewed all projects and selected a slate of proposals, which was subsequently approved by the Board of Natural Resources and the Appropriations Subcommittees of the State House of Representatives and State Senate over DNR.
For more information about the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program or the grants, visit www.gadnr.org/gosp.
