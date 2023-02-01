020423_HDH_Elections.jpg

The former Fred's Pharmacy on Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough will be the new location for Henry County's Elections and Registration.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration is relocating.

The new facility is located in the former Fred’s Pharmacy on Zack Hinton Parkway. Officials will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 7.

