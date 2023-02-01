McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration is relocating.
The county bought the building in October 2020 for $1.7 million following multiple conversations with Elections Director Ameika Pitts. She said the building on Atlanta Street had become too small to accommodate equipment and compromised employee safety.
Elections and Registration moved to Atlanta Street in 2015 after their old location on Phillips Drive was found to have mold and extensive water damage.
Since that move, space has become more and more of an issue. As early as 2016, elections personnel were in discussion with county officials concerning space.
The new location was built in 2016 and offers 16,500 square feet of space.
The buildings on Atlanta Street will not sit empty for long. The county is planning numerous upgrades of more than $200,000 in preparation for sentence enforcement and juvenile probation departments to move in. Sentence enforcement must do so due to an upcoming Georgia Department of Transportation project. The building housing juvenile probation belongs to the city of McDonough, and they want it back.
The new Henry County Elections and Registration Building at 1550 Zack Hinton Pkwy. will open to the public to the public Feb. 13. Until then, residents should visiting the Atlanta Street location for voting needs.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
