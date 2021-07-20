McDONOUGH — Six Henry County schools have been named Reward Schools by the Georgia Department of Education.

A Reward School is among the 5% of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of all students over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments. Because assessments were not administered in the 2019-20 school year, this year’s list is based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 data.

Title I is a federally funded education program that provides assistance to low-income based schools with the goal of helping children meet state academic standards by providing extra instructional support. Low-income schools are determined by the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The following Henry County Reward Schools are:

• Austin Road Elementary School

• Fairview Elementary School

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Hickory Flat Elementary School

• Pleasant Grove Elementary School

• Stockbridge Elementary School

• Stockbridge Middle School

This year, 157 schools in 77 school districts were identified at Reward School by GaDOE.

“While we are focused on ensuring all schools have the support and resources they need to continuously improve, it is incredibly important that we also recognize and celebrate when schools are doing well,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I wish to congratulate the staff and students of this year’s Reward Schools – during a time of challenges, they have worked hard and they have succeeded.”