McDONOUGH — An infusion of grant money is coming to Henry County’s Emergency Management Agency to help beef up the county’s emergency plans.
The $50,000 grant is coming from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. It’s to be used to enhance local agencies' comprehensive programs when responding and recovering from disasters or emergencies. This includes administration, preparedness activities, exercise and training.
The grant requires an in-kind labor match of $50,000, meaning the program developed using the monies must equal the same in economic value via labor, equipment usage or other essential items needed for development.
Additional funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and Grant Programs Directorate.
