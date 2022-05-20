McDONOUGH – The Henry County’s Emergency Management Agency hosted the Georgia All Hazards Incident Management Team Exercise with members of the State of Georgia’s Incident Management on Wednesday, May 18.
The goal of the exercise was to continue to improve the county’s response and recovery to a variety of emergency situations with the state team.
EMA Assistant Director Kevin Johnson said he is constantly looking to improve emergency operations to better serve the residents of Henry County.
Wednesday’s training involved a long track tornado scenario impacting multiple counties across the state,
“This exercise was a great experience to work together with our neighboring counties and state partners. Our team in Henry County strives to continuously improve our emergency operations so we can better serve our citizens,” Johnson said.
For more information on Henry County EMA, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/Public-Safety-Emergency-Services/E-911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.