McDONOUGH — A discussion around the cost of installing additional car charging stations was held during the Board of Commissioners' most recent meeting.
The presentation detailed Georgia Power’s Make Ready Program, new charging station options and locations as well as what the county currently offers the electric driving community.
Make Ready Program
Under the program, Georgia Power will provide the electricity distribution system. The county would be responsible for purchasing the actual chargers and paying for installation. Per the program, six chargers per charging station are required.
Public Charging Options
• Level 2 - 208V (24 miles per hour charged)
• Level 3 - 480V (Cars are fully charged in 5 to 60 minutes)
Each can be networked or non-networked, meaning motorists will pay for their charge if networked. At non-network stations, the county will pay for the electricity.
County price tag
• Networked chargers — $18,000 for Level 2 and $25,000 for Level 3
• Non-networked chargers — $12,000 for Level 2 and $20,000 for Level 3
The amount reflects only the chargers. The cost to install is dependent on the location of the station.
Existing Henry County stations
• McDonough Nissan, McDonough
• Tru by Hilton Atlanta/McDonough Tesla Destination, McDonough
• Home2 Suites Atlanta South/McDonough Tesla Destination, McDonough
• Fair Oaks, Ellenwood
• Georgia Power Liberty Vill DC, McDonough
• DC Solar SCT20HEV-72142, Hampton
• Comfort Suites McDonough Tesla Destination, McDonough
• Walgreens - Ellenwood #9621, Ellenwood
• Welcome Center, McDonough
• Locust Grove Tanger EV1, Locust Grove
• Walmart 3402, Stockbridge
• Georgia Power Liberty Vill L2, McDonough
• DC Solar SCT20HEV-171495, Hampton
• DC Solar SCT20HEV-172140, Hampton
• Locust Grove Tanger EV 2, Locust Grove
• Kohl’s McDonough 1, McDonough
Remaining questions
Transportation Planning Director Sam Baker advised the Board of Commissioners several questions must be answered before plans can move forward.
— Who will use the stations (Government employees, residents, etc..)
— What volt levels to purchase
— Networked or non-networked
— Site locations
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Johnny Wilson said the county needs to survey residents to see how many people are needing and wanting additional charging stations.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas asked staff to look into cost savings associated with switching some county vehicles from gas to electric.
She said the county should consider if this is “a good time to allow Georgia Power to pay for infrastructure and we invest in charging machines … because we’re moving toward that.”
Commissioner Bruce Holmes wanted to know the financial benefit to the county and who would be using the stations.
“That’s something that needs to be discussed,” Baker answered. He noted the information shared was for presentation only with the goal of informing the board of what Georgia Power has to offer.
