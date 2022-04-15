McDONOUGH — Henry County Stormwater is hosting a Make-and-Take Rain Barrel Workshop April 28.
It will be held the Henry County Stormwater Department, 347 Phillips Drive in McDonough from 6-7 p.m.
The workshop is for Henry residents only. Only one attendee per household is permitted to take part.
The cost is $10 and registration is required. To register, email Cesar Sanchez at 770-288-7254 or csanzhez@co.henry.ga.us with your name, phone number and email address.
The workshop is limited to six total participants.
