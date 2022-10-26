Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 26, 2022 @ 12:25 pm
Paint cans and brush, studio shot
McDONOUGH — Henry County and Atlanta Paint Disposal are teaming up to give residents the chance to dispose and recycle paint and cans for a fee.
The recycling event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T.J. Harper Event Center, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
Water and oil based paint in original cans will be accepted. Paint must not be mixed with anything else, including other paint. Cash only will be accepted.
• Fees
Latex
1 pint can - $1
1 quart can - $2
1 gallon can - $3
2 gallon bucket - $6
5 gallon bucket - $15
Oil based
1 spray can - $2
1 gallon can - $4
5 gallon bucket - $20
• Accepted paints
Behr
Valspar
Kilz
Minwax
Thompson Wood Sealer
Helmsman
Polyurethane
Spray paint
• Not accepted
Leaking containers
Dry paint
Professional use only paints
Tank/pipe coating
Marine coating
Lacquer thinner
Roof tar
Two part epoxy
Anything that says catalyst
Part A or Part B
55 gallon drums
Paint with mercury
Lead paint
Gasoline
Cleaners
Chemicals
The event is open to Henry County residents only.
For more information, call Cesar A. Sanchez at 678-689-7081 or Henry County Stormwater at 770-288-7846.
Tired of having nothing to snack on during a busy workday or after school? These recipes are perfect for preparing over the weekend for weekday afternoon enjoyment. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Simple and quick homemade snacks
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Henry Herald headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get Breaking News alerts from Henry Herald delivered to your email.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Henry County Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Henry County sprinkled with recipes.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Get the most popular posts on HenryHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get Henry Herald sports headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Henry County. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.