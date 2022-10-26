sb10063985o-001

Paint cans and brush, studio shot

 James Baigrie

McDONOUGH — Henry County and Atlanta Paint Disposal are teaming up to give residents the chance to dispose and recycle paint and cans for a fee.

The recycling event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T.J. Harper Event Center, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.

