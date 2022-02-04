020922_HDH_RainBarrels

The Henry County Stormwater Department is hosting a Make-and-Take Rain Barrel Workshops on Feb. 17.

McDONOUGH — Henry County Storm Water is hosting a rain barrel workshop Feb. 17.

Participants will learn how to manage storm water using a rain barrel. Collected water can be used for car washing, outdoor chores and watering gardens, lawns and flowers.

The class is open to Henry County residents only. The cost is $10 and is limited to one rain barrel per household.

To register, email csanchez@co.henry.ga.us or call 770-288-7254 Ext.7254. Callers should leave their full name, phone number and address. The class is limited to six students.

The class will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Storm Water Management Office, 347 Phillips Drive in McDonough.

