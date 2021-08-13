McDONOUGH — In celebration of the Henry Bicentennial, the county is hosting a teacher supply drive through the end of the month.
Teachers are in need of the following items:
• Hand sanitizer
• Hand soap
• Tissues
• Paper towels
• Disinfectant wipes and spray
• Child size masks.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations through Aug. 31:
• Henry County admin building, 140 Henry Parkway, McDonough
• Henry County Tag Office, 164 Burke St., Stockbridge
• Bear Creek Recreation Center, 54 McDonough St., Hampton
• Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road, Stockbridge
• Heritage Park, 99 Lake Dow Road, McDonough
• J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, 1041 Miller’s Mill Road, Stockbridge
• Locust Grove Recreation Center, 10 Cleveland St., Locust Grove
• Fairview Public Library, 28 Austin Road, Stockbridge
• Cochran Public Library, 174 Burke St., Stockbridge
• McDonough Public Library, 1001 Florence McGarity St., Hampton
• Fortson Public Library, 61 McDonough St., Hampton
• Locust Grove Public Library, 115 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove.
For more information about the county’s 200th anniversary, visit www.henrycounty200.com.
