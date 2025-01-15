Henry County District 1 Commissioner Johnny Wilson is sworn in. “I want to thank the constituents of District 1 for allowing me to serve a third term, and I want to thank all my family and friends who came out tonight for your support,” Wilson said.
Henry County District 4 Commissioner Michael Price is sworn in. "It’s an absolute honor to be able to serve the county of my birth,” Price said. “I’m a fifth generation Henry Countian and so just to be able to be in this position, I am honored."
Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell is sworn into a new term of office.
Henry County District 2 Commissioner Neat Robinson is sworn in. "I'm honored and I'm grateful to be able to serve the people of Henry County,” Robinson said.
Henry County ushered in a new term of leadership beginning Jan. 1. In advance of the new year, officials held an inauguration last month at the county’s administration building with a swearing-in ceremony for Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell, District 1 Commissioner Johnny Wilson, District 2 Commissioner Neat Robinson and District 4 Commissioner Michael Price.
