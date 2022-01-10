McDONOUGH — Henry County is taking steps to decide how the county will spend $45.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A presentation led by Financial Services Director David Smith during the Board of Commissioners meeting Jan. 5 discussed how residents, departments within government and community partners would like to use the money.
Community survey results asked residents to rank in order of importance where help is most needed. Residents chose food and nutrition as number one, followed by health or mental health assistance, utility assistance, finding employment and broadband assistance as number five.
The following are requests made by departments and community partners:
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Surveillance upgrades ($500,000) and payroll coverage ($100,000) for a total of $600,000.
Henry County Water Authority
Water and sewer extension for a total request of $6,460,000.
Parks and Recreation
Broadband installation at 10 parks in low-income areas at a cost of $500,000.
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Recovery and revitalization plan to include parking lot repairs, media center remodel, garage remodel and new public address system. Total requests are $10.5 million.
Piedmont Henry Hospital
Recruitment and retention bonuses for a total cost of $3.5 million.
District Attorney’s Office
Commercial office dpace tental, moving costs, furniture allowance and cosmetic renovations. The total cost is to be determined.
Henry County Chamber of Commerce
Community and business projects to include broadband, vaccination clinic locations, early child care funding, mental health and substance abuse support, minority lending program, local business online development, micro loans for small businesses and Shop Henry incentive program.
The business projects requests total $1.075 million. The price tag for community projects is to be determined.
Clerk of Superior Court
Digitization project costing a total of $1.015 million.
Henry County Community Gardens
Garden project to increase families growing their own food at a cost of $6,000.
Technology Services
Firewall software licenses for $15,000.
Facilities Maintenance
Conversion of county facility to touch free (restrooms, concessions, etc.). The total cost is still to be determined.
The total cost for all proposed projects is $23.6 million. If the requested projects are approved as is, the county will have a total of $21.8 million remaining in ARPA funds.
According to ARPA guidelines, the plans to spend funds must be in place by Dec. 31, 2024. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
They’re to be used to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts; replace lost revenue for vital public jobs; support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and address systemic public health and economic challenges.
Smith said he plans to come before the BOC with a recommendation in the coming months, but not before hosting virtual public input meetings to ask the community “where they feel help is most needed.
“We want to make sure we consider what our community wants to do as we develop a plan for how we spend our money that will impact the community overall,” he said.
At the request of Commissioner Vivian Thomas, the community survey is expected to be reissued to allow for additional residents to respond.
To take the survey, visit www.facebook.com/HenryCountyBOC.
