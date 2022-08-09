081322_HDH_Photos.jpg

Visit Henry County, GA has installed a photo kiosk at the Ringgold Georgia Visitor Information Center.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA is branching out to offer state visitors an opportunity to see themselves in Henry County — literally.

The Georgia Visitor Information Center in Ringgold is the home of the first-ever, self-serve photo kiosk that allows guests to choose a Henry County background to take a photo and text or email it to themselves for social media sharing.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.