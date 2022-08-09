McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA is branching out to offer state visitors an opportunity to see themselves in Henry County — literally.
The Georgia Visitor Information Center in Ringgold is the home of the first-ever, self-serve photo kiosk that allows guests to choose a Henry County background to take a photo and text or email it to themselves for social media sharing.
“This is the realization of seven years of research, planning, and waiting,” said Laura Luker, Director of Tourism at Visit Henry County, GA. “We have been using green screen technology at events since 2015, but the ability to do so without a green screen has been a relatively new advancement – one I am excited we are finally able to take advantage of.”
The kiosk was put in place July 13. Ontaria Finch, manager of the Ringgold center said the kiosk is an exciting addition and complements their efforts to elevate the visitor experience.
“The photo kiosk offers a fun, engaging way for our visitors to discover and be inspired to explore Henry County during their travels through our state,” she said.
The Ringgold VIC is located on Interstate 75 just south of Chattanooga, Tennessee. It is approximately a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Henry County.
It is is one of nine VICs managed by Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and welcomes over 1.8 million visitors each year.
