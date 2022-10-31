A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 7:34 pm
Henry County has installed six blood pressure kiosks for use by county employees and residents.
McDONOUGH — Six Healthbot blood pressure kiosks have been installed around Henry County for public use.
The kiosks provide a user’s blood pressure, heart rate, weight, body mass index and health risk assessment and education.
County officials said they are part of an ongoing effort for employees and residents to monitor and track their health.
Senior Services Director Shawn Norris led the initiative recognizing the benefit they would be for the public.
“Having easy access to certain health statistics is so beneficial, especially for our senior population,” Norris said. “The kiosks have been well received.”
The machines were purchased using American Rescue Plan Act funds. An additional four kiosks have been approved for purchase with CARES monies, giving the county 10 total machines.
Locations:
♦ Henry County Administration Building
♦ Bear Creek Recreation Center
♦ Fairview Recreation Center
♦ J.P. Mosley Recreation Center
♦ Locust Grove Recreation Center
The four new machines will be placed at the county’s senior centers.
It seems that ghosts are just as obsessed with the stars as we are! Click for more.Supernatural entities get star-struck, too! These celebrities have all had ghostly encounters...
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Henry Herald headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get Breaking News alerts from Henry Herald delivered to your email.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Henry County Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Henry County sprinkled with recipes.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Get the most popular posts on HenryHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get Henry Herald sports headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Henry County. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.