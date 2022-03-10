McDONOUGH — The Henry County government has engaged Griffin & Strong, P.C to conduct a Disparity Study to determine whether a disparity exists between the number of qualified, interested and available minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged businesses along with money spent with those firms in the last four fiscal years.
Griffin & Strong P.C. will host a virtual informational meeting on March 14. The online session will be an opportunity for the Henry County community to ask questions, learn about the study and discuss how to participate.
The public’s voice is extremely important for this study, and everyone is encouraged to participate, county officials said.
Advanced registration is free and recommended but not required to participate. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqcOugpzgjGdAWajJ-CbAdIzs_zzDjCRzq.
For more information, email Griffin & Strong at henrycountystudy@gspclaw.com. All comments made during the meeting may be recorded and potentially used in the study.
