McDONOUGH — Law enforcement in Henry County has been authorized to apply for a grant that, if awarded, will help the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office purchase new bulletproof vests.
The Bulletproof Vest Program, in partnership with other federal agencies, has provided federal monies to local authorities since 1998.
If approved, Henry County stands to receive $106,035 — half of what it will cost to purchase the equipment. The funds will be divided between the two entities — HCPD will receive $86,400 and the HCSO $19,635.
The federal act, authored by Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, has purchased nearly 1.4 million vests over the last 24 years for law enforcement agencies all over the country who struggle to replace defective or expired vests.
“Although vests cannot save every officer, they dramatically increase the chance of survival when tragedy occurs,” Leahy stated on his website. “Vests are credited with saving the lives of more than 3,000 officers since 1987.”
To date, more than $548 million in grants have been awarded to 13,000 jurisdictions.
